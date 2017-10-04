Pets of the Week Jordan and Josie

Meet our Peggy's Picks of the Week Jordan and Josie. Jordan and Josie are 11 month old male and female domestic shorthair's who are up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Jordan and Josie:

We go together like peas and carrots! You couldn’t ask for a better brother/sister combo than us. No, our eyes don’t look perfect, but we can see you perfectly fine and it won’t stop us from loving you all the same. With such loving personalities like ours, you’d never guess that we’ve been through so much, yet we’re both sweet as pie and gentle as can be. Since we were just a few weeks old, we’ve both had lots of treatments for our eyes and eventually had surgery too. But we never wavered. We stayed true to our sweet nature and never let all the bad stuff get to us. We’ve been through it all together, and we’d love to find our Fur-ever Home together too. So if you’re looking for a terrific twofer, look no further!

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.