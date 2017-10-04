State to seek death penalty in 'clown murder' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

State to seek death penalty in 'clown murder'

During her first court court appearance Wednesday morning, state attorneys filed a notice to seek the death penalty against clown murder suspect Sheila Keen Warren.

A judge set no bond in the case and ordered no contact with the victim's son. 

Warren was returned to Palm Beach County from Virginia on Tuesday night.

She faces charges in connection with the 1990 homicide of Marlene Warren of Wellington.

She is accused of dressing up as a clown 27 years ago and killing Marlene Warren on the doorsteps of her Wellington home. 

She was located in Washington County, Va., and arrested without incident on Sept. 27. She was with the victim's husband who she married in 2002.

Attorneys said Wednesday they still won't comment on whether Warren's husband, Michael Warren, is a suspect or a person of interest in the case.

 

 

