State to seek death penalty in 'clown murder'

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Acts of heroism emerge in chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Acts of heroism emerge in chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

During her first court court appearance Wednesday morning, state attorneys filed a notice to seek the death penalty against clown murder suspect Sheila Keen Warren.

A judge set no bond in the case and ordered no contact with the victim's son.

Warren was returned to Palm Beach County from Virginia on Tuesday night.

State files notice to seek the death penalty against suspected Killer Clown Sheila Keen Warren. Suspect gets no bond @WPTV — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWPTV) October 4, 2017

She faces charges in connection with the 1990 homicide of Marlene Warren of Wellington.

RELATED: Timeline of events | Suspect could face death penalty

She is accused of dressing up as a clown 27 years ago and killing Marlene Warren on the doorsteps of her Wellington home.

She was located in Washington County, Va., and arrested without incident on Sept. 27. She was with the victim's husband who she married in 2002.

Attorneys said Wednesday they still won't comment on whether Warren's husband, Michael Warren, is a suspect or a person of interest in the case.