Driver killed after truck slams into tree

Driver killed after truck slams into tree

The Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning they are investigating a deadly wreck west of Stuart on Southwest Kanner Highway near Southwest Bridge Road. 

The crash, involving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck, occurred at 7:24 a.m.

FHP said an initial investigation showed the driver may have been speeding when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The pickup drove over two road signs before slamming into a tree.

The victim's name has not been released.

 

