Lake Worth Pier closed due to high wave activity - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Worth Pier closed due to high wave activity

The Lake Worth Pier is closed Wednesday due to high wave activity causing unsafe conditions.

The pier will be closed until further notice.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Friday.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday, and a high rip current risk is in effect through late Thursday night.

 

High tides in Palm Beach County were around 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Strong east winds will drive breakers to peak around 10 feet off the coast of Palm Beach County.

Strong rip currents are forecast to occur along the Atlantic beaches, which will be hazardous for those in the surf zone.

