Motorcyclist killed in Port St. Lucie crash ID'd

Motorcyclist killed in Port St. Lucie crash ID'd

A motorcyclist who died after a collision with an SUV in Port St. Lucie has been identified.

23-year-old Corey Martinez was on a 2011 Kawasaki heading east on SW St. Lucie West Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. when he collided with a Honda Pilot driven by Terrance Brown, 58, who was westbound and turning south on SW California Boulevard, according to police.

Police said witnesses told them Brown was attempting to make the turn after entering the intersection with a yellow light and as eastbound traffic stopped for the light Martinez hit the side of the SUV at a high rate of speed.

Martinez died at the scene and Brown was treated for minor injuries at a hospital, police said. 

Traffic homicide investigators are still investigating the crash.

