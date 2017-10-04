Canal Point man ID'd in fatal Martin Co. wreck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Canal Point man ID'd in fatal Martin Co. wreck

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old man died Wednesday morning in a wreck west of Stuart on Southwest Kanner Highway near Southwest Bridge Road. 

The crash, involving a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, occurred at 5:45 a.m.

The driver, Gustavo Velasquez, was traveling eastbound on SW Kanner Highway near Southwest Bridge Road and failed to negotiate a left curve. 

The truck traveled off the south shoulder and hit two road signs and a tree.

Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.  

 

 

