Death penalty sought in 'killer clown' case

State attorneys Wednesday morning filed a notice to seek the death penalty against the woman suspected of dressing up as a clown and killing a Wellington woman in 1990.

Murder suspect Sheila Keen Warren was returned to Palm Beach County from Virginia on Tuesday night.

During a Wednesday hearing, Judge Dina Keever-Agrama set no bond in the case and ordered no contact with the victim's son. 

She faces charges in connection with the 1990 homicide of Marlene Warren of Wellington.

Sheila Keen Warren is accused of dressing up as a clown 27 years ago and killing Marlene Warren on the doorsteps of her Wellington home. 

She was located in Washington County, Va., and arrested without incident on Sept. 27. She was with the victim's husband who she married in 2002.

Warren's defense attorney, Richard Lubin, said Wednesday his client is innocent.

"My client will plead not guilty. She vehemently denies her guilt and well proceed as usual,” said Lubin.

Attorneys said Wednesday they still won't comment on whether Warren's husband, Michael Warren, is a suspect or a person of interest in the case.

"There's still a lot of questions about Michael Warren. The victim's husband, and now the suspect's husband, will he face charges in this case? Well, I can't speak specifically to Michael Warren or any of the specific facts of this case. I can just say generally whenever your dealing with any homicide case, we're going to investigate anyone who may be culpable and well make a decision on prosecutions as appropriate," Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg. 

Sheila Keen Warren will be arraigned on murder charges in the next few weeks.

 

 

