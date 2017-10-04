Death penalty sought in 'killer clown' case

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

State attorneys Wednesday morning filed a notice to seek the death penalty against the woman suspected of dressing up as a clown and killing a Wellington woman in 1990.

Murder suspect Sheila Keen Warren was returned to Palm Beach County from Virginia on Tuesday night.

During a Wednesday hearing, Judge Dina Keever-Agrama set no bond in the case and ordered no contact with the victim's son.

State files notice to seek the death penalty against suspected Killer Clown Sheila Keen Warren. Suspect gets no bond @WPTV — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWPTV) October 4, 2017

She faces charges in connection with the 1990 homicide of Marlene Warren of Wellington.

Sheila Keen Warren is accused of dressing up as a clown 27 years ago and killing Marlene Warren on the doorsteps of her Wellington home.

She was located in Washington County, Va., and arrested without incident on Sept. 27. She was with the victim's husband who she married in 2002.

Warren's defense attorney, Richard Lubin, said Wednesday his client is innocent.

"My client will plead not guilty. She vehemently denies her guilt and well proceed as usual,” said Lubin.

Attorneys said Wednesday they still won't comment on whether Warren's husband, Michael Warren, is a suspect or a person of interest in the case.

"There's still a lot of questions about Michael Warren. The victim's husband, and now the suspect's husband, will he face charges in this case? Well, I can't speak specifically to Michael Warren or any of the specific facts of this case. I can just say generally whenever your dealing with any homicide case, we're going to investigate anyone who may be culpable and well make a decision on prosecutions as appropriate," Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Sheila Keen Warren will be arraigned on murder charges in the next few weeks.