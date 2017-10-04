Father and son arrested in Port St. Lucie

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Acts of heroism emerge in chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A father and son were arrested in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday.

Port St. Lucie Police say 26-year-old Dennis Bernard Hansen is charged with 4 counts of auto burglary and resisting an officer with violence.

Detectives also arrested his father, 62-year-old Dennis Carl Hansen for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence during a burglary investigation.

The investigation began on Monday when police recieved reports of 4 car burglaries in the 600 block of NE Emerson Street and the 300 and 200 blocks of NE Glentry Avenue.

Detectives were able to view home surveillance video from one of the burglaries and recognized the suspect as Dennis Bernard Hansen.

Detectives went to Hansen's home to continue their investigation. Police say as they were interviewing Hansen in the doorway of his house, Hansen's father interjected himself and began yelling at detectives.

As officers attempted to arrest Dennis Bernard Hansen, he fled into the house.

While detectives were trying to arrest Hansen inside the home, police say his father pushed the detective an an attempt to stop the arrest.

Both father and son were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.