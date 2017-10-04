Police investigate shooting in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigate shooting in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting near Sapodilla Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

It happened around 1:09 p.m.

Police said they were called after people heard gunshots.

One person appears to have sustained a gunshot wound, police said. They did not elaborate.

Anyone with information is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.