Detectives search for boy abducted by his father

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Acts of heroism emerge in chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Broward Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit detectives are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was taken by his father almost two months ago.

BSO says Austin Miller's mother arrived in Broward County on August 7 after being awarded custody of her son in a California court.

Austin had been living with his father, Clay Miller, 50, in Weston.

Austin's father was supposed to turn him over to his mother on that date. Instead, BSO says Miller chose to flee with the child and has not been seen since.

Clay Miller drives a 2008 red Lexus LS460 with Florida tag CRNU75. He is described as a white male with a fair complexion, short brown hair, blue eyes, standing 6' 3" tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Austin Miller is 11 years old with a fair complexion with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 80 pounds and is approximately 4' 4" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.