No. Korean workers prepare seafood for US stores

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

HUNCHUN, China (AP) -- An Associated Press investigation has found North Korean workers are processing seafood in Chinese factories. Their salmon fillets and squid rings end up in American supermarkets and restaurants, as well as in Canada and Europe.

This means Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.

The North Korean workers are paid a fraction of their salaries, while the rest -- as much as 70 percent -- is taken by their government.

Every Western company involved that responded to AP's requests for comment said forced labor and potentially supporting North Korea's weapons program was unacceptable in their supply chains; many said they were going to investigate or had already cut ties.

While U.S. law generally forbids Americans from conducting business in North Korea, the AP employs a small number of support staff in its Pyongyang bureau, operating under a waiver granted by the U.S. government to allow the flow of news and information.