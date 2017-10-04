President lauds first responders in Las Vegas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President lauds first responders in Las Vegas

(AP) — President Donald Trump tells first responders they should be proud of the way they responded to the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.

At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, Trump said, "You showed the world and the world is watching."

Trump and his wife, Melania, were meeting with victims, doctors, police, dispatchers and others who responded to the tragedy, when a gunman in a hotel tower opened fire on an outdoor country music festival.

Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 injured — some from being shot and others from the chaotic escape.

Earlier, Trump says he met "some of the most amazing people" during a visit to a hospital where victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are being treated.

And he says he's invited some of those survivors to the White House.

Trump met privately with people injured in Sunday's shooting. He also met with family members and hospital staff.

He says he wants to "congratulate everybody" at the hospital and says it's "incredible" what doctors have done.

He adds: "It makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job they've done."

Trump was speaking in the lobby of the University Medical Center.

AP Modified 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.