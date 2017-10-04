President lauds first responders in Las Vegas

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

(AP) — President Donald Trump tells first responders they should be proud of the way they responded to the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.

At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, Trump said, "You showed the world and the world is watching."

Trump and his wife, Melania, were meeting with victims, doctors, police, dispatchers and others who responded to the tragedy, when a gunman in a hotel tower opened fire on an outdoor country music festival.

Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 injured — some from being shot and others from the chaotic escape.

Earlier, Trump says he met "some of the most amazing people" during a visit to a hospital where victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are being treated.

And he says he's invited some of those survivors to the White House.

Trump met privately with people injured in Sunday's shooting. He also met with family members and hospital staff.

He says he wants to "congratulate everybody" at the hospital and says it's "incredible" what doctors have done.

He adds: "It makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job they've done."

Trump was speaking in the lobby of the University Medical Center.