Suspects may have taken card numbers along I-95

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people arrested in South Carolina with $35,000 and eight devices placed on gas pumps to steal credit card numbers may have stolen information all along Interstate 95 on the East Coast.

Yemassee police spokesman Matthew Garnes says his agency turned Yordan Alberto and Katty Andrea Carpio-Rios over to the U.S. Secret Service after discovering police in Georgia and South Carolina had similar cases.

Yemassee's police chief pulled the suspects over Sept. 28 for speeding on I-95 in his town and found the cash and card skimmers. Yemassee is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) west of Charleston.

Garnes says the skimmers used a Bluetooth wireless device that transferred information without them getting out of their car. He says they could have hit dozens of gas stations on I-95 a day.