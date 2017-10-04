Person shot in Palm Beach County Wed. afternoon - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person shot in Palm Beach County Wed. afternoon

UNINCORPORATED PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A person was shot in Palm Beach County Wednesday afternoon.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near Pike Road and Hooper Road, a short distance from both the South Florida Fairgrounds and Palm Beach International Airport.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and crime scene investigators are investigating. No suspect or motive is known at this time.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says an adult male was transported to a local trauma center by helicopter for treatment of a gunshot wound.

