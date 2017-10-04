Some Treasure Coast residents banned from parks

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Nearly 40 Treasure Coast residents have been banned from Martin County parks.

The decision by the Martin County Sheriff's Office and the Martin County Parks Department comes after an undercover operation this summer called "Operation Mangrove."



Prompted by visitor complaints cameras were set up at Joe's River Park and Bob Graham Beach that documented men having sex along the boardwalk.

"The offenses were so egregious and so detrimental to the general welfare of the park going population that we felt it was the right thing to do," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.



Sheriff Snyder says the men risk arrest if they return, adding that blanket trespass warnings were put in place because of reports that the public sexual activity has moved to other parks.