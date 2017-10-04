Video helps nab car burglary suspects

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Law enforcement is issuing another reminder to lock your car doors and keep things out of plain sight.

Car burglars have been especially busy these days. Surveillance video in Port St. Lucie and Martin County over the past week captured some suspected crooks, and the cops in action.

In both cases, the suspects were looking for unlocked car doors.

Port St. Lucie police arrested Dennis Hansen Jr. after spotting him on video rummaging through one of several cars he's charged of entering in the area of NE Glentry Avenue and NE Emerson Street between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

In Martin County, aerial video from the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows a man walking up to cars in the area of SW 28th Street in Palm City. They said the man, identified as Nicolas Stasio, pulled several car handles trying to get inside.

“I think the reason people moving toward cars is that so many people leave their car doors unlocked," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

Sheriff Snyder says the number of car burglaries is up. “With technology the way it is, the cost of phones and iPads and iPhones, I think the car is an attractive place for someone to get their hands on something fast. They can do it at night, under cover of darkness and unless you have alert deputies and an aerial platform like we have, it’s a tough crime to catch."