Corps stops Lake O discharges due to flooding

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has stopped releasing Lake Okeechobee water into the St Lucie Estuary.

It is in response to flooding already happening downstream along the Treasure Coast.

On the South Fork of the St. Lucie River, Jim Harter sees two issues: water quality and flooding.

"How high the water (is) coming up on them," as he points to homes along the water.

Outside his home, water is coming up on the street. "It's really discouraging," said Harter.

There was more flooding in Stuart at Shepard Park as well.

Lake Okeechobee releases and king tides are the main cause of the flooding.

The Corps has stopped releases to alleviate flooding.

Now there's another issue.

Lake levels are now more than 16 and a half feet and rising.

The Corps will now inspect the Herbert Hoover Dike twice a week and continue to monitor the situation.

A Corps spokesperson says the organization will refrain from discharging more water until the tides come down.

Canal runoff is still being released into the St. Lucie Estuary.

