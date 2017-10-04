Corps stops Lake O discharges due to flooding

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Vegas shooter had interest in guns, video poker, real estate

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Acts of heroism emerge in chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

TN man caught at traffic stop with automatic weapons, 900 rounds

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo: 3 billion accounts breached in 2013. Yes, 3 billion

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has stopped releasing Lake Okeechobee water into the St Lucie Estuary.

It is in response to flooding already happening downstream along the Treasure Coast.

On the South Fork of the St. Lucie River, Jim Harter sees two issues: water quality and flooding.

"How high the water (is) coming up on them," as he points to homes along the water.

Outside his home, water is coming up on the street. "It's really discouraging," said Harter.

There was more flooding in Stuart at Shepard Park as well.

Lake Okeechobee releases and king tides are the main cause of the flooding.

The Corps has stopped releases to alleviate flooding.

Now there's another issue.

Lake levels are now more than 16 and a half feet and rising.

The Corps will now inspect the Herbert Hoover Dike twice a week and continue to monitor the situation.

A Corps spokesperson says the organization will refrain from discharging more water until the tides come down.

Canal runoff is still being released into the St. Lucie Estuary.