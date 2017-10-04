MCSO alerts residents about suspicious incident - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MCSO alerts residents about suspicious incident

The Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to make residents aware of a suspicious incident that occurred in the Willoughby Cay community, off of Willoughby Boulevard in Stuart.

Officials say a resident reported that a man on foot expressed an unusual interest in her two-year-old child. 

The mother told deputies she was alarmed by the line of questioning and concerned because the man's pants zipper was down. 

He was described as a white male in his 70's, wearing a green and white shirt, gray shorts, blue shoes, a gold chain, and dark sunglasses. 

Units canvassed the area shortly after the incident, but did not locate anyone fitting the description. 

Even though the man did not commit any crime, the sheriff's office is asking everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. 

