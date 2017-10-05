Lawmakers push for ban of 'bump stocks'

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Some lawmakers across the country are now considering trying to ban “bump stocks” following the shooting massacre in Las Vegas.

Authorities said the gunman purchased multiple bump stocks before the shooting, which makes a semi-automatic rifle fire more ammunition more quickly, like an automatic rifle.

Senator Bill Nelson announced Wednesday that he is sponsoring legislation to ban the device, stating, “I’m a hunter and have owned guns my whole life. But these automatic weapons are not for hunting, they are for killing.”

At least one local gun store owner is not opposed to banning the accessory.

“They can have them, that’s one of those things we really don’t care much about,” said Alex Shkop, owner at Guns and Range Training Center. “Absolutely not an important part of the firearms industry.”

Shkop says he does not keep them in his store, and has only sold a few for customers by ordering them online.

“It creates a lot of noise and the illusion that you’re shooting a speed up weapon, an automatic weapon. But, it’s absolutely unusable for hunting, it’s absolutely unusable for sports.”

That’s why lawmakers across the country are joining in on the conversation to make them illegal.

Shkop does not believe banning the device, however, will prevent future shootings, and thinks the solutions are outside of the gun industry.

“It’s getting old, it’s ‘us’ we need to talk about as people.”

The legislation Nelson is sponsoring would also ban the transfer, importation, manufacture or possession of bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar accessories that speed up the rate of fire on a semi-automatic rifle.

Some GOP lawmakers have said they want to learn more about the device before taking a position.

