Men banned from Martin Co. parks after lewd acts

Men banned from Martin Co. parks after lewd acts

Nearly 40 Treasure Coast residents have been banned from Martin County parks.

The decision by the Martin County Sheriff's Office and the Martin County Parks Department comes after an undercover operation this summer called "Operation Mangrove."
 
Prompted by visitor complaints cameras were set up at Joe's River Park and Bob Graham Beach that documented men having sex along the boardwalk.

"The offenses were so egregious and so detrimental to the general welfare of the park going population that we felt it was the right thing to do," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.
 
Snyder said the men risk arrest if they return, adding that blanket trespass warnings were put in place because of reports that the public sexual activity has moved to other parks.

