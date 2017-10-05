Furry Friends needs funds for Puerto Rico relief

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

For employees at Furry Friends, seeing the devastation in Puerto Rico is personal.

Ranch manager Roberto Acevedo has dozens of family members struggling from the destruction.

“I was born and raised in Puerto Rico, so all of my family is there. There are places you thought you knew that you don’t even recognize anymore.”

When Furry Friends’ President, Pat Deshong heard local animal rescue groups were coordinating efforts to send relief to Puerto Rico, she said she knew she had to get involved, not only to help animals, but also Acevedo.

“These pictures that we’re seeing on the news probably do not do justice for how bad things truly are. We have to help, we all have to help,” Deshong said.

Deshong has helped fund a chartered plane, collected supplies and put out a call to raise $15,000 to send a plane stocked with needed supplies to Puerto Rico.

Once the supplies are emptied out, Deshong says they will return with as many animals from Puerto Rico as possible, which have been abandoned on beached and left at storm-ravaged shelters.

Deshong, Acevedo and representatives of other local animal rescue groups will be loading the plane and departing Monday, Oct. 9 for a multi-day relief trip.

“I see it as a win-win,” Deshong said. “We take supplies to Puerto Rico … and we bring back dogs.”

They’re bringing anything from generators, tarps, tents and batteries for people and rescue organizations in Puerto Rico.

They are also bringing supplies and medication for animals.

Acevedo will get the chance to check on his family and help them as he can during the trip.

Furry Friends is still asking for donations, both in supplies and funds to pay for the plane.

To make a donation, call 561.747.5311 or visit www.furryfriendsadoption.org