Martin County warns of flooding threats

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Martin County officials are monitoring coastal conditions and areas in western Martin County for flooding due to heavy rains and king tides.

RELATED: King tides hit South Florida

Kathy Fitzpatrick, a coastal engineer for Martin County said, "The beaches are doing their jobs. Healthy beaches protect roads and structures, and that's what we've seen so far this season. At this time, there is no immediate threat to upland structures or coastal roads."

Martin County Ocean Rescue Chief Brad Beckett said he and his staff "are closely monitoring the weather's impact on guarded beaches. We're flying red flags and encouraging people to utilize extreme caution."

He added that residents can call 772-320-3112 for updated beach conditions.

Martin County Field Operations crews are working to clear swales and drainage inlets along with removing several recently collapsed pipes to allow water to flow freely through the channels.

Some areas in Hobe Sound, Pinetree and Mocking Bird lanes and Dyer Point in Palm City and the St. Lucie Settlement in Stuart are experiencing some flood conditions consistent with high tides, storm surge and heavy rain.

With regard to Lake Okeechobee and the S-80 structure, "Martin County continues to work in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to manage the flow of water through the S-80 structure and other associated Lake Okeechobee operations and notify residents of conditions and potential threats," said Deb Drum, Martin County Ecosystem Manger.

County leaders remind people to never walk or drive in the flood waters and don't let children play near canals or storm drains when the water is rising or high.

To report serious road flooding issues, contact Martin County Field Operations at 772-692-5284.