Downed tree causes overnight power outages - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Downed tree causes overnight power outages

Strong winds and rain caused overnight power outages in areas of West Palm Beach.

At 3 a.m., an outage was reported near Broadway and 45th Street in West Palm Beach, impacting about 44 customers.

Power crews were on the scene trying to fix the problem. Florida Power and Light reports the outage was caused by a tree or branch. 

Most residents' power was restored by 7 a.m., according to FPL's outage map.

