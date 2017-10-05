Missing Boynton Boynton boy found safe

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Acts of heroism emerge in chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Acts of heroism emerge in chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 strengthened into Tropical Storm Nate in the southwestern Caribbean Sea early Thursday morning.

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 strengthened into Tropical Storm Nate in the southwestern Caribbean Sea early Thursday morning.

UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Delvin Ingram and his mother, Linda, were found safe in Brevard County.

EARLIER STORY

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Thursday morning for a 5-year-old boy from Boynton Beach.

The child, Delvin Ingram, was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Ridge Rd. in Boynton Beach.

The child may be in the company of his mother, Linda Ingram, 44, and traveling in a 2014 blue Chevrolet Cobalt with Florida tag number HMJC94.

Please call FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 1-561-688-3375 or 911 if you know of their whereabouts.

PBSO said the mother may have mental health issues, prompting the alert.