Semi wreck slows traffic on Turnpike in IRC

A crash involving a semi on Florida's Turnpike hampered traffic Thursday morning in Indian River County. 

The wreck happened just south of the Yeehaw Junction exit around 5:30 a.m. 

At 8:50 a.m., an outside lane remains closed. 

The driver of truck was taken to Indian River Medical Center in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they believe uneven pavement caused the tractor-trailer to overturn. 

