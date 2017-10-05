Missing Boynton Beach boy found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Boynton Beach boy found safe

UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Delvin Ingram and his mother, Linda, were found safe in Brevard County.

EARLIER STORY

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Thursday morning for a 5-year-old boy from Boynton Beach.

The child, Delvin Ingram, was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Ridge Rd. in Boynton Beach.

The child may be in the company of his mother, Linda Ingram, 44, and traveling in a 2014 blue Chevrolet Cobalt with Florida tag number HMJC94.

Please call FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 1-561-688-3375 or 911 if you know of their whereabouts.

PBSO said the mother may have mental health issues, prompting the alert. 

