King tide causing problems in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

King tide causing problems in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla - Mother Nature is causing problems along some coastal areas in Florida with the arrival of a king tide, a high tide caused by the alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth.

Neighbors along some streets near the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach have moved their cars to higher ground as a precaution. 

Others have stocked up on sandbags to protect their property.

To help address the issue, the city has installed new valves on drains, but seawalls remain unchanged.

Residents have asked for commissioners to do more to alleviate the impact of flood-prone areas.

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.