Researchers: FL pythons changed mosquito's diet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Researchers: FL pythons changed mosquito's diet

MIAMI (AP) -- University of Florida researchers have more data showing invasive Burmese pythons decimating populations of native mammals in the Everglades.

Entomology professor Nathan Burkett-Cadena led a team collecting Culex cedecei mosquitoes in Everglades National Park. They analyzed animal DNA in the mosquitoes' guts to determine what they had bitten.

The researchers compared their 2016 findings to a similar 1979 study.

Before pythons arrived, hispid cotton rats comprised about 15 percent of the mosquitoes' diet. The rest included raccoons, opossums and deer.

Burkett-Cadena says rats now make up three-quarters of the mosquitoes' diet because pythons have eaten so many other mammals.

The mosquitoes can spread Everglades virus from rats. Burkett-Cadena says it's unclear whether increased feeding on rats raises the risk of the virus spreading.

The journal Biology Letters published the data Wednesday.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.