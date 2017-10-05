Secret Service has no Mar-a-Lago visitor logs

Thursday, October 5 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:42:39 GMT
Thursday, October 5 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-10-05 19:11:39 GMT
The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic...More >>
The Secret Service says it has no system to track who visits Mar-a-Lago.
That revelation comes from a lawsuit where watchdog groups asked for visitor logs showing who President trump has hosted at his Florida resort as well as the White House and New York's Trump Tower.
A federal judge ordered the Secret Service to conduct searches and turn over all records from January 20 to March eighth of this year.
The agency supplied a list of only 22 visitors related to the Japanese prime minister's trip t Mar-a-Lago back in February.
It then revealed in court documents that it does not keep records of presidential visitors to the resort, but an accompanying brief filed by the Department of Justice admits there are likely documents that are being withheld.
DOJ attorneys argue that the president's schedule information is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act.