Secret Service has no Mar-a-Lago visitor logs

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

Tropical Storm Nate advisory shows no change in strength, no 'significant' changes to forecast track

It is expected to make landfall in the U.S. early Sunday morning, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the Florida panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

The Secret Service says it has no system to track who visits Mar-a-Lago.

That revelation comes from a lawsuit where watchdog groups asked for visitor logs showing who President trump has hosted at his Florida resort as well as the White House and New York's Trump Tower.

A federal judge ordered the Secret Service to conduct searches and turn over all records from January 20 to March eighth of this year.

The agency supplied a list of only 22 visitors related to the Japanese prime minister's trip t Mar-a-Lago back in February.

It then revealed in court documents that it does not keep records of presidential visitors to the resort, but an accompanying brief filed by the Department of Justice admits there are likely documents that are being withheld.

DOJ attorneys argue that the president's schedule information is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act.