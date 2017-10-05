Secret Service has no Mar-a-Lago visitor logs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Secret Service has no Mar-a-Lago visitor logs

The Secret Service says it has no system to track who visits Mar-a-Lago. 

That revelation comes from a lawsuit where watchdog groups asked for visitor logs showing who President trump has hosted at his Florida resort as well as the White House and New York's Trump Tower.

A federal judge ordered the Secret Service to conduct searches and turn over all records from January 20 to March eighth of this year.

The agency supplied a list of only 22 visitors related to the Japanese prime minister's trip t Mar-a-Lago back in February. 

It then revealed in court documents that it does not keep records of presidential visitors to the resort, but an accompanying brief filed by the Department of Justice admits there are likely documents that are being withheld. 

DOJ attorneys argue that the president's schedule information is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act. 

