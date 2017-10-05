Woman wants confession, evidence tossed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman wants confession, evidence tossed

The attorneys for a Palm Beach County woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend have followed through on their intention to get her confession tossed.
 
Mealnie Eam is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year old James Barry who was found stabbed to death inside his Loxahatchee home last year.

She was traced to Maryland where court documents say a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective took a sworn taped statement.

In a court filing, Eam's lawyers say the statement shows she repeatedly asked to speak with an attorney and at one point was told, "you know what an attorney would tell you to do? He won't let you (explain) yourself."

She was then asked, "Did you, did you go over there (to James's house) with the intention of hurting James?

She answered: "I didn't want to," according to the filing.

Her attorneys say after this exchange the detective's interrogation of Eam continued despite repeated requests for an attorney.

She was not under arrest at the time.

Court documents claim prior to the questioning her car had been impounded.

They contend that after being under surveillance in her family's home for 11 hours without a vehicle to travel and denied being able to consult with an attorney, she confessed to the murder and gave the detective the shirt she was wearing when the incident took place.

The attorneys said the information Eam gave and the physical evidence provided was used as the probable cause to obtain a search warrant for her vehicle.

They claim that because Eam was interrogated after asking for an attorney it was unlawful.

Her attorneys have filed a motion to suppress any statements she made after invoking her rights as well as suppressing any evidence obtained as a result of the interrogation.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.