Woman wants confession, evidence tossed

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic...

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

The attorneys for a Palm Beach County woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend have followed through on their intention to get her confession tossed.



Mealnie Eam is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year old James Barry who was found stabbed to death inside his Loxahatchee home last year.

She was traced to Maryland where court documents say a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective took a sworn taped statement.

In a court filing, Eam's lawyers say the statement shows she repeatedly asked to speak with an attorney and at one point was told, "you know what an attorney would tell you to do? He won't let you (explain) yourself."

She was then asked, "Did you, did you go over there (to James's house) with the intention of hurting James?

She answered: "I didn't want to," according to the filing.

Her attorneys say after this exchange the detective's interrogation of Eam continued despite repeated requests for an attorney.

She was not under arrest at the time.

Court documents claim prior to the questioning her car had been impounded.

They contend that after being under surveillance in her family's home for 11 hours without a vehicle to travel and denied being able to consult with an attorney, she confessed to the murder and gave the detective the shirt she was wearing when the incident took place.

The attorneys said the information Eam gave and the physical evidence provided was used as the probable cause to obtain a search warrant for her vehicle.

They claim that because Eam was interrogated after asking for an attorney it was unlawful.

Her attorneys have filed a motion to suppress any statements she made after invoking her rights as well as suppressing any evidence obtained as a result of the interrogation.