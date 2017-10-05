Pedestrian killed in Delray Beach

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

It is expected to make landfall in the U.S. early Sunday morning, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the Florida panhandle.

It is expected to make landfall in the U.S. early Sunday morning, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the Florida panhandle.

Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean Sea

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo: 3 billion accounts breached in 2013. Yes, 3 billion

Yahoo: 3 billion accounts breached in 2013. Yes, 3 billion

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic...

The Latest: NRA open to regulation of bump stocks

The Latest: NRA open to regulation of bump stocks

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

A man believed to be homeless was struck and killed by a vehicle in Delray Beach Wednesday night, according to police.

It happened just before 9:15 on Northeast 5th Avenue near Northeast 4th Street.

Douglas Robert Wylie, 59, walked into the path of southbound traffic, police said.



A man heading south in a Toyota Corolla hit Wylie, police said.

First responders took him to Delray Medical Center where he later died.

Police said the driver who hit Wylie remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

They ask anyone with information to contact Delray Beach traffic homicide investigator Dan Cramer at (561) 243-7800.