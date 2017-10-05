Pedestrian killed in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian killed in Delray Beach

A man believed to be homeless was struck and killed by a vehicle in Delray Beach Wednesday night, according to police.

It happened just before 9:15  on Northeast 5th Avenue near Northeast 4th Street.

Douglas Robert Wylie, 59, walked into the path of southbound traffic, police said.
 
A man heading south in a Toyota Corolla hit Wylie, police said.

First responders took him to Delray Medical Center where he later died.

Police said the driver who hit Wylie remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

They ask anyone with information to contact Delray Beach traffic homicide investigator Dan Cramer at (561) 243-7800.

