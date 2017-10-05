Volunteer: Don't forget about Virgin Islands

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

It is expected to make landfall in the U.S. early Sunday morning, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the Florida panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

"It's been four weeks since I deployed to St. Thomas," said American Red Cross Palm Beach and Martin County Disaster Program Manager Robbie Sofaly.

Sofaly just got back home after riding out Hurricane Irma and then ended up staying for Hurricane Maria.

"In something like that, everything that could go wrong does go wrong," he said. "Throwing coconuts 150 miles per hour up against shutters... the largest cracks you've ever heard."

His pictures show the clear devastation and the response in the Virgin Islands.

"Going through the storm, we had to exude a level of calm because the folks were looking to us for that whether or not we were nervous or anxious on the inside," he said. "After a category five on a small island, you are working hour by hour day by day because everybody is impacted."

Back at the Riviera Beach warehouse, they've restocked the shelves with supplies, but Sofaly said resources are still spread thin, between the storms and the response needed in Las Vegas. He doesn't want people to move on too quickly because help is still needed.

"It's easy to forget about the people in the Virgin Islands because it's a small island territory next to a bigger island territory like Puerto Rico," said Sofaly.