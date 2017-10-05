Martin Co. neighbors nervous about rising water - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin Co. neighbors nervous about rising water

The king tide and recent rainfall have people in St. Lucie Settlement in Martin County anxiously watching the water.

“We’re hoping that as the tide goes out now that it doesn’t get any higher," Nathan Oberle said.

Parts of Southwest Salerno Road were flooded around high tide Thursday morning. Some docks were also covered in water. The St. Lucie River surrounds the St. Lucie Settlement neighborhood.

“I’ve been here 46 years in Florida and I think this is the rainiest I’ve ever seen," said Gary St Pierre. "And being nine years in this community, this is the highest I’ve ever seen our water."

People are worried about the flooding getting even worse with the next high tide.

“We’ve heard it can actually go up higher than the hurricane, so if that happens, we will see some flooding and some damage downstairs," Oberle said.

"There’s still a lot of people in this community that have a lot of problems. The problem being that they never got their homes raised because of the financial end of it and they’re at the mercy of the Corps letting the water exchange come out," St Pierre said.

Dwight Buck said his house is the lowest in the community. It's flooded twice before. He's hoping it doesn't happen again.

"It’s quite an ordeal," he said.

He's staying with his wife at her assisted living facility for Thursday night's high tide.

St Pierre has his canoe ready in case he needs to help other neighbors get out of their homes.

"Say our prayers and hope things get better and the water goes down," he said.

