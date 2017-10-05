Detectives find boy abducted by his father - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Detectives find boy abducted by his father

UPDATE: Authorities say they've found an 11-year-old Weston boy who they say was abducted by his father almost two months ago.

On Thursday, officials said the boy and father were found on Miami Beach. Officials said media coverage of the case led to info from the public, which led them to Clay Miller.

Miller was taken into custody without incident with help from the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Miami Beach Police.

Officials said Austin will be reunited with his mother.

Information from our news partner NBC 6

EARLIER:

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Broward Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit detectives are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was taken by his father almost two months ago.

BSO says Austin Miller's mother arrived in Broward County on August 7 after being awarded custody of her son in a California court.

Austin had been living with his father, Clay Miller, 50, in Weston.

Austin's father was supposed to turn him over to his mother on that date. Instead, BSO says Miller chose to flee with the child and has not been seen since.

Clay Miller drives a 2008 red Lexus LS460 with Florida tag CRNU75. He is described as a white male with a fair complexion, short brown hair, blue eyes, standing 6' 3" tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Austin Miller is 11 years old with a fair complexion with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 80 pounds and is approximately 4' 4" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

