Detectives find boy abducted by his father

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

UPDATE: Authorities say they've found an 11-year-old Weston boy who they say was abducted by his father almost two months ago.

On Thursday, officials said the boy and father were found on Miami Beach. Officials said media coverage of the case led to info from the public, which led them to Clay Miller.

Miller was taken into custody without incident with help from the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Miami Beach Police.

Officials said Austin will be reunited with his mother.

Information from our news partner NBC 6

EARLIER:

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Broward Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit detectives are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was taken by his father almost two months ago.

BSO says Austin Miller's mother arrived in Broward County on August 7 after being awarded custody of her son in a California court.

Austin had been living with his father, Clay Miller, 50, in Weston.

Austin's father was supposed to turn him over to his mother on that date. Instead, BSO says Miller chose to flee with the child and has not been seen since.

Clay Miller drives a 2008 red Lexus LS460 with Florida tag CRNU75. He is described as a white male with a fair complexion, short brown hair, blue eyes, standing 6' 3" tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Austin Miller is 11 years old with a fair complexion with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 80 pounds and is approximately 4' 4" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.