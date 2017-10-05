Job fair held in Palm Beach Gardens - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Job fair held in Palm Beach Gardens

Employers from all over South Florida gathered for a job fair at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens Thursday.
 
Representatives from hospitals, government agencies, and retail outlets were there.

The jobs ranged from full-time and part-time to internships.
 
The next job fair will be at the Boca Raton campus of Palm Beach State College on October 17, at 10:00 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.