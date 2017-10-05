Job fair held in Palm Beach Gardens

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Employers from all over South Florida gathered for a job fair at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens Thursday.



Representatives from hospitals, government agencies, and retail outlets were there.

The jobs ranged from full-time and part-time to internships.



The next job fair will be at the Boca Raton campus of Palm Beach State College on October 17, at 10:00 a.m.