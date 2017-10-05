Lake O approaching highest point since 2005

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo: 3 billion accounts breached in 2013. Yes, 3 billion

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

The Latest: NRA open to 'bump stock' regulation

The rain was not welcome Thursday along Lake Okeechobee.

More water means lake levels will continue to rise.

The lake is approaching 17 feet and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has stopped or reduced discharges to the east because of flooding concerns.

The Corps is inspecting the dike two times a week and will start daily inspections if levels reach 17 feet.

As the rain pours in Belle Glade, Matilda Edwards grows worrisome.

"I'm concerned because we're vulnerable," said Edwards.

The situation reminds former Pahokee Mayor JP Sasser of 2005.

"Dike was almost breached," said Sasser.

He is now concerned with the Corps stopping discharges. "Concerns me a great deal."

If the lake reaches 17.5 feet there could be increased seepage which can lead to problems with the dike.

However the Corps is confident with its integrity for now as they continue their inspections.