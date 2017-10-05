Reports say toddler force-fed at preschool

Two agencies say a preschool teacher used excessive force to feed a child, causing large bruises on both sides of the toddler's face. Reports from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and DCF say investigators watched surveillance video from July 27, 2017 that clearly show a teacher at The King's Academy Preschool in Royal Palm Beach pushing the child's head back and forcing food into her mouth, then grabbing her cheeks to put food in her mouth.

The School's president is denying that account and says the teacher was helping the choking student and was sticking her fingers inside the child's mouth to pull food out.

The Department of Health said the mother brought up questions to the school when the child came home with two bruises that looked like fingerprints on the child's cheeks. The report says that the director of the school reviewed the video and said there was nothing unusual. When the parents demanded to see the video, the report says the director realized she had looked at the wrong date.

The sheriff's office report said after detectives obtained a subpoena through the State Attorney's Office, the school released the video to them. It showed that the teacher was "pushing the child's head back. She appeared to force food into the child's mouth at least twice. She was gripping the child's face with her hand, which is consistent with the bruises I observed in the pictures," the report said.

DCF's report also said an investigator observed the same behavior and that the assistant teacher in the room reported that the teacher "said to the child open-open and swallow and was yelling at the child who was crying loudly"

The school said it terminated both teachers involved because the interaction was not in line with school safety and security standards.