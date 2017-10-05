Dogs and cats rescued from Puerto Rico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dogs and cats rescued from Puerto Rico

Finally arriving from a hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico, 72 dogs and cats are getting a new lease on life. 

“It’s so bad over there,” said Lauree Simmons with Big Dog Ranch Rescue. It’s one of the groups teaming up to help rescue and shelter the animals.  

“The animals are in really, really bad condition,” she said. 

The plane left Monday filled with supplies for those trying to recover from Hurricane Maria’s landfall and returned Thursday to Fort Pierce with some of the Island’s most unassuming victims. 

When private plane arrived, there were volunteer veterinarians on standby and much needed food and water. 

It was a team effort organized and carried out by multiple rescue groups. However Jessica from Pet Haven Rescue was the boots on the ground

While they were able to save so many, Jessica knows their work is not over yet. 

“I feel I’m really happy and proud, but I’m really anxious to get back there on Monday. I have to.” 

After the animals are quarantined and nursed back to health most of these rescue animals will be looking for a new home.
 

