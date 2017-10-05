St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant alarm malfunction

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday night, Tropical Storm Nate was about to move off the eastern shore of Honduras and head towards the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for a portion of the Gulf Coast.

TS Nate expected to strengthen as it moves over warm Caribbean water

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

The alarm system at the St. Lucie Nuclear Plant has malfunctioned and it's sounding, said the Martin County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening.

Officials said the St. Lucie County 911 system is overloaded, and 911 calls regarding the false alarm are overflowing into the Martin County dispatch center.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, FPL has assured that this is an alarm malfunction and there is no problem at the plant.

Crews are working to correct the alarm malfunction.