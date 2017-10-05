St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant alarm malfunction - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant alarm malfunction

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Storm watches issued for Gulf Coast ahead of Nate

    Storm watches issued for Gulf Coast ahead of Nate

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:13:31 GMT

    Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle. 

    More >>

    Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle. 

    More >>

  • TS Nate expected to strengthen as it moves over warm Caribbean water

    TS Nate expected to strengthen as it moves over warm Caribbean water

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:09:54 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday night, Tropical Storm Nate was about to move off the eastern shore of Honduras and head towards the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for a portion of the Gulf Coast.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday night, Tropical Storm Nate was about to move off the eastern shore of Honduras and head towards the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for a portion of the Gulf Coast.

    More >>

  • Yahoo: 3 billion accounts breached in 2013. Yes, 3 billion

    Yahoo: 3 billion accounts breached in 2013. Yes, 3 billion

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-10-03 21:40:57 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-10-05 23:53:24 GMT

    Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

    More >>

    Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

    More >>
    •   

The alarm system at the St. Lucie Nuclear Plant has malfunctioned and it's sounding, said the Martin County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening. 

Officials said the St. Lucie County 911 system is overloaded, and 911 calls regarding the false alarm are overflowing into the Martin County dispatch center. 

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, FPL has assured that this is an alarm malfunction and there is no problem at the plant. 

Crews are working to correct the alarm malfunction. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.