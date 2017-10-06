Fatal crash on Lantana bridge kills pedestrian

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate is heading for the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed overnight on the Lantana bridge.

FHP said a Mercedes traveling eastbound on Ocean Avenue struck a man, who was crossing the bridge from north to south, around 1:26 a.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was dead when Lantana police arrived. The driver was taken to JFK Medical for minor complications.

The bridge may be closed through 6:30 a.m.

FHP Sgt. John Baker said alcohol may be involved, either from the driver or pedestrian

The best way for drivers to access Manalapan is to use the Lake Avenue bridge located in Lake Worth or the Woolbright bridge in Boynton Beach.

The name of the victim has not been released.