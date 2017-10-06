Fatal crash on Lantana bridge kills pedestrian - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash on Lantana bridge kills pedestrian

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed overnight on the Lantana bridge.

FHP said a Mercedes traveling eastbound on Ocean Avenue struck a man, who was crossing the bridge from north to south, around 1:26 a.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was dead when Lantana police arrived.  The driver was taken to JFK Medical for minor complications.

The bridge may be closed through 6:30 a.m.

FHP Sgt. John Baker said alcohol may be involved, either from the driver or pedestrian

The best way for drivers to access Manalapan is to use the Lake Avenue bridge located in Lake Worth or the Woolbright bridge in Boynton Beach.

The name of the victim has not been released.

