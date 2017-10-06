Heavy rain floods neighborhoods in Jupiter Farms - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Heavy rain floods neighborhoods in Jupiter Farms

Heavy rains the past few days have flooded portions of Jupiter Farms, trapping residents in their homes and neighborhoods Friday morning.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim was unable to get out his neighborhood because of flooding at Sandy Run and Jupiter Farms roads.

There is other flooding in the neighborhoods around 159th Court N and Jupiter Farms Road. 

Radar estimates show Jupiter Farms received 5.9 inches of rain in the last 48 hours. 

Trim has lived in the neighborhood for about four years and said he had never seen flooding to this extent.

A tropical wave has doused South Florida and the Treasure Coast this week with heavy downpours.

 

 

 

