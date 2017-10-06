Heavy rain floods neighborhoods in Jupiter Farms

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic...

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate is heading for the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate is heading for the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry.

Heavy rains the past few days have flooded portions of Jupiter Farms, trapping residents in their homes and neighborhoods Friday morning.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim was unable to get out his neighborhood because of flooding at Sandy Run and Jupiter Farms roads.

There is other flooding in the neighborhoods around 159th Court N and Jupiter Farms Road.

Radar estimates show Jupiter Farms received 5.9 inches of rain in the last 48 hours.

Trim has lived in the neighborhood for about four years and said he had never seen flooding to this extent.

A tropical wave has doused South Florida and the Treasure Coast this week with heavy downpours.