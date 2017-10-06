White nationalist to speak at U. of Fla. Oct.19

The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate is heading for the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The University of Florida says it has confirmed Oct. 19 for a speaking event featuring white nationalist Richard Spencer.

The school released a statement Thursday making the previously tentative date official. The school is charging the allowable costs of $10,564 for rent and security.

The university has repeatedly stated that it will not be affiliated with the event in any way, but as a public institution, the school is legally obligated to allow the expression of many viewpoints by external groups, such as Spencer's National Policy Institute.

The University of Florida previously denied the group's request to hold an event on Sept. 12, citing recent violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

President W. Kent Fuchs said at the time that the First Amendment doesn't require risking imminent violence to students.