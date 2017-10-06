White nationalist to speak at U. of Fla. Oct.19 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

White nationalist to speak at U. of Fla. Oct.19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The University of Florida says it has confirmed Oct. 19 for a speaking event featuring white nationalist Richard Spencer.

The school released a statement Thursday making the previously tentative date official. The school is charging the allowable costs of $10,564 for rent and security.

The university has repeatedly stated that it will not be affiliated with the event in any way, but as a public institution, the school is legally obligated to allow the expression of many viewpoints by external groups, such as Spencer's National Policy Institute.

The University of Florida previously denied the group's request to hold an event on Sept. 12, citing recent violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

President W. Kent Fuchs said at the time that the First Amendment doesn't require risking imminent violence to students.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.