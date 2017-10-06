Fatal crash on Lantana bridge kills fisherman

Thursday, October 5 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:42:39 GMT
The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol said a fisherman was hit and killed overnight on the Lantana bridge.
FHP said a Mercedes Benz C280 traveling eastbound on Ocean Avenue struck a man, who was crossing the bridge from north to south, around 1:26 a.m. Friday.
The pedestrian was dead when Lantana police arrived. The driver was taken to JFK Medical for minor complications.
The bridge was closed overnight but back open by 6:20 a.m.
FHP Sgt. John Baker said alcohol may be involved.
"There could be a possibility of alcohol being involved in this situation too -- either the driver and pedestrian themselves," said Baker.