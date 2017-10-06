Fatal crash on Lantana bridge kills fisherman

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Nate speeds north, to impact US this weekend

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate was back over the Caribbean Sea and headed the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a fisherman was hit and killed overnight on the Lantana bridge.

FHP said a Mercedes Benz C280 traveling eastbound on Ocean Avenue struck a man, who was crossing the bridge from north to south, around 1:26 a.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was dead when Lantana police arrived. The driver was taken to JFK Medical for minor complications.

The bridge was closed overnight but back open by 6:20 a.m.

FHP Sgt. John Baker said alcohol may be involved.

"There could be a possibility of alcohol being involved in this situation too -- either the driver and pedestrian themselves," said Baker.

The name of the victim has not been released.