Fatal crash on Lantana bridge kills fisherman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash on Lantana bridge kills fisherman

The Florida Highway Patrol said a fisherman was hit and killed overnight on the Lantana bridge.

FHP said a Mercedes Benz C280 traveling eastbound on Ocean Avenue struck a man, who was crossing the bridge from north to south, around 1:26 a.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was dead when Lantana police arrived.  The driver was taken to JFK Medical for minor complications.

The bridge was closed overnight but back open by 6:20 a.m.

FHP Sgt. John Baker said alcohol may be involved.

"There could be a possibility of alcohol being involved in this situation too -- either the driver and pedestrian themselves," said Baker.

The name of the victim has not been released.

