Blue Roof sign up center closes Friday in Stuart

Blue Roof sign up center closes Friday in Stuart

Friday is the last day for residents to sign up for Operation Blue Roof in Martin County in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The program, carried out by the Corps of Engineers and their contractors, cover roofs with fiber-reinforced plastic sheeting until residents can arrange permanent repairs.

This is a free service for homes that are a primary residence, or for permanently occupied rental properties that meet eligibility requirements.

The center in Martin County is located at the Blake Library on SE Monterey Rd. in Stuart from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents of those Blue Roof-eligible counties can still sign up in neighboring counties that have a center still open.  

One location in Palm Beach County is still open at a Walmart located at 9990 Belvedere Rd. in suburban West Palm Beach. 

Other locations are open at the Havert L. Fenn Center at 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce and the County Civic Center in Okeechobee.

As of Thursday, the Corps of Engineers had installed 2,135 roofs on eligible homes in Florida. More than 10,000 residents in Florida signed up for the program.

Click here for a list of other Blue Roof sign up centers.

