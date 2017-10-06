Riviera Beach City Hall closed due to fumes

Thursday, October 5 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:42:39 GMT
City officials in Riviera Beach said Friday morning they have temporarily closed City Hall because of chemical fumes.
According to a news release from interim City Manager Troy Perry, the closure is to protect city employees and visitors from potential exposure to fumes from a chemical used in the application of new flooring in council chambers.
City Hall is located at 600 West Blue Heron Blvd.
A contractor on Thursday night was replacing flooring in the council chambers.
Perry said it appears fumes from the chemical may have entered the building's air conditioning system and a strange smell was obvious to city staff as they reported to work Friday morning.
Perry said staff was moved to the city library, which is located in the same complex, but in a different building.
Air quality specialists will assess the City Hall building and advise when it is safe to enter.