Riviera Beach City Hall closed due to fumes

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Nate speeds north, to impact US this weekend

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.

Nate strengthens slightly and speeds up as it heads toward Gulf of Mexico

City officials in Riviera Beach said Friday morning they have temporarily closed City Hall because of chemical fumes.

According to a news release from interim City Manager Troy Perry, the closure is to protect city employees and visitors from potential exposure to fumes from a chemical used in the application of new flooring in council chambers.

City Hall is located at 600 West Blue Heron Blvd.

A contractor on Thursday night was replacing flooring in the council chambers.

Perry said it appears fumes from the chemical may have entered the building's air conditioning system and a strange smell was obvious to city staff as they reported to work Friday morning.

Perry said staff was moved to the city library, which is located in the same complex, but in a different building.

Air quality specialists will assess the City Hall building and advise when it is safe to enter.