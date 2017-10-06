Union votes no confidence in Riviera Chief - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Union votes no confidence in Riviera Chief

The majority of the members of the police union representing Riviera Beach police say they have no confidence in chief of the Riviera Beach Police Department.

The 67-to-3 vote stems from the controversial firing of the city manager and the police chief's possible involvement.

NewsChannel 5's Wanda Moore sat down with the president of the PBA John Kazanjian. Listen to the interview in the attached video.

