Union votes no confidence in Riviera Chief

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

Nate strengthens slightly and speeds up as it heads toward Gulf of Mexico; track shifts east

The majority of the members of the police union representing Riviera Beach police say they have no confidence in chief of the Riviera Beach Police Department.

The 67-to-3 vote stems from the controversial firing of the city manager and the police chief's possible involvement.

NewsChannel 5's Wanda Moore sat down with the president of the PBA John Kazanjian. Listen to the interview in the attached video.