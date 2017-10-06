Police: South Florida moms OD with kids in SUV

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

Nate strengthens slightly and speeds up as it heads toward Gulf of Mexico; track shifts east

Two mothers face charges after overdosing in a sport-utility vehicle with their two infant children in the vehicle, according to Boynton Beach police.

Police said one of the women, Kristen Leigh O'Connor, 27, of Coral Springs, Fla. told them that she knew the other suspect, identified as June Anne Schweinhart, 28, of suburban Lake Worth from a prior drug treatment program.

During their conversation, O'Connor told Schweinhart about an old drug dealer who wanted to know if she wanted any drugs from him, a police report stated.

The pair decided to buy $60 worth of heroin while two small infants, ages 1 month and 2 months, were in the vehicle, police said.

After snorting the drugs at a parking garage in the 1300 block of S. Federal Hwy, O'Connor began shaking and became unresponsive, police said.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue was called and took the pair to the hospital for treatment.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, O'Connor was unconscious and they found the children in the back of the SUV in their car seats.

Police have charged both O'Connor and Schweinhart with child neglect.

The children were placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children.