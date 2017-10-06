Police: Man tried to lure girl into his car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Man tried to lure girl into his car

Tuesday afternoon a man tried to lure a girl into his car as she walked home from her school bus in Palm Beach Gardens, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office.

The alleged incident happened between 4:10 and 4:20 p.m.

Investigators did not say where in the city it took place.

They say the man was driving a silver or gray 2012 to 2014 four-door sedan.

The sheriff's office has released a composite sketch of the man they want to question.

If you have any information you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

 

 

