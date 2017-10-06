Police: Man tried to lure girl into his car

Friday, October 6 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-10-06 16:42:31 GMT
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.
The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic...More >>
Tuesday afternoon a man tried to lure a girl into his car as she walked home from her school bus in Palm Beach Gardens, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office.
The alleged incident happened between 4:10 and 4:20 p.m.
Investigators did not say where in the city it took place.
They say the man was driving a silver or gray 2012 to 2014 four-door sedan.
The sheriff's office has released a composite sketch of the man they want to question.
If you have any information you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.