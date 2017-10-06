Some roads remain impassable in Jupiter Farms - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Some roads remain impassable in Jupiter Farms

The question playing out in Jupiter Farms Friday seems to be, "To go or not to go?"

Flooding left many unable to return home Thursday night.  On Friday morning, others weren't able to get out of their homes to work or school. 

Some drivers, who have large trucks like Alex Pepper, decide to go. 

"It’s on an 8-inch lift, so a few feet off the ground," he said. 

Others turn around. And finally, there are those that just can't decide. 

"If I can see the yellow line down the street, I’m good then, so I’m just waiting," said one driver. 

On Friday, the intersection of Jupiter Farms Road and Sandy Run Road was still flooded but Thursday night, there were cars literally stuck left and right.

"I probably saw 15 to 20 cars that were fully stuck," said Zak Kauss. "Everyone kept going in BMWs, in Mercedes in literally 3 to 4 foot of water. Your car is going to stall out." 

On Thursday night, Kauss said he hopped in his pickup truck and got an elderly woman to safety. 

"I jumped in her window and turned her wheel and was able to get her on the sidewalk and drive her out," he said.  

