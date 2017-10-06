Some roads remain impassable in Jupiter Farms

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

Nate still expected to impact Louisiana as storm strengthens slightly, speeds up

Nate still expected to impact Louisiana as storm strengthens slightly, speeds up

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

The question playing out in Jupiter Farms Friday seems to be, "To go or not to go?"

Flooding left many unable to return home Thursday night. On Friday morning, others weren't able to get out of their homes to work or school.

Some drivers, who have large trucks like Alex Pepper, decide to go.

"It’s on an 8-inch lift, so a few feet off the ground," he said.

Others turn around. And finally, there are those that just can't decide.

"If I can see the yellow line down the street, I’m good then, so I’m just waiting," said one driver.

On Friday, the intersection of Jupiter Farms Road and Sandy Run Road was still flooded but Thursday night, there were cars literally stuck left and right.

"I probably saw 15 to 20 cars that were fully stuck," said Zak Kauss. "Everyone kept going in BMWs, in Mercedes in literally 3 to 4 foot of water. Your car is going to stall out."

On Thursday night, Kauss said he hopped in his pickup truck and got an elderly woman to safety.

"I jumped in her window and turned her wheel and was able to get her on the sidewalk and drive her out," he said.