Dems give to charity to distance from Weinstein

Dems give to charity to distance from Weinstein

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Congressional Democrats are starting to send thousands of dollars in contributions to charity, hoping to distance themselves from disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics says Weinstein and his family have given candidates and political groups more than $1.4 million since the 1992 election. Nearly all has gone to Democrats and their allies.

Several Democrats have announced plans to donate money to charities, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and two possible presidential candidates, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says "returning this dirty money should be a no-brainer."

The New York Times reported Thursday that the 65-year-old film executive has reached legal settlements with at least eight women over alleged sexual harassment.

