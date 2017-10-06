Dems give to charity to distance from Weinstein

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

Nate still expected to impact Louisiana as storm strengthens slightly, speeds up

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Congressional Democrats are starting to send thousands of dollars in contributions to charity, hoping to distance themselves from disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics says Weinstein and his family have given candidates and political groups more than $1.4 million since the 1992 election. Nearly all has gone to Democrats and their allies.

Several Democrats have announced plans to donate money to charities, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and two possible presidential candidates, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says "returning this dirty money should be a no-brainer."

The New York Times reported Thursday that the 65-year-old film executive has reached legal settlements with at least eight women over alleged sexual harassment.